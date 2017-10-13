Nursing school expands to Versailles; opening set for 2018

Frontier Nursing University has completed its purchase of property outside Versailles as part of an expansion, the school announced Friday.
Frontier Nursing said last year that it was buying the Kentucky United Methodist Homes for Children & Youth and adjacent property on U.S. 60 east of Versailles. The Methodist property, which cared for abused, neglected and abandoned children, has about a dozen buildings.
The purchase was postponed while The Methodist Home built a new facility on Ashgrove Road in northern Jessamine County. The purchase price was not disclosed.
The university educates nurse-midwives and nurse practitioners to serve families in rural and under-served areas.
Frontier Nursing anticipates that renovations of the Versailles campus will begin later this year, and that its administrative offices, now in Lexington, will move to Versailles in late spring or early summer of 2018.
The target date for students to begin attending orientations and clinical sessions in Versailles is the fall of 2018.
The move to the new campus will allow Frontier Nursing to continue to expand enrollment, which is now more than 2,000 students. The Versailles property will also allow the university to improve program offerings.
Frontier Nursing will continue to maintain a campus near Hyden in Leslie County. The university was an outgrowth of Frontier Nursing Service, begun by Mary Carson Breckinridge. In 1925, she introduced the concept of the professional midwife to Kentucky.
Riding on horseback, the nurses provided general nursing care to 10,000 people in a 700-square-mile area in the mountains of southeastern Kentucky.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
