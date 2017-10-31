Celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas in Midway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas in Midway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Woodford County

Midway University presents Community Spirit Award

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

October 31, 2017 7:12 AM

At its fourth annual Day for Midway celebration on Oct. 10, Midway University presented its Community Spirit Award to the Midway Woman’s Club in recognition of its nearly 100 years of service to Woodford County.

Established in 1922, the club has backed the Midway Free Public Library, Midway Cemetery Fund/Veterans Memorial, Coats for Kids, Northside Elementary School, Woodford County High School, Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival, Midway Fall Festival, Kids Voting and the Ruth Slack Roach Scholarship at Midway University. The club also annually awards a scholarship to a Woodford County High School student.

Celebrate Christmas on Saturday

Celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas in Midway from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Midway shops and street craft vendors will be open to fill holiday shopping lists. There will be free small train rides at the bank parking lot. Also, chili cook-off contestants will be set up along the street from 3 to 5 p.m. so shoppers can sample while they shop and vote for their favorite. Questions? Contact Steve Morgan at Morganstv01@gmail.com or Amy Bowman at Amybowman583@yahoo.com or call 859-552-1377.

