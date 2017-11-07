Kelly Brengelman will portray Rose Leigh, a woman from Science Hill, who worked as a riveter during World War II, earned her pilot’s wings inspired many as “Rosie the Riveter.” The Kentucky Chautauqua presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Woodford County Library’s Midway Branch.
Kelly Brengelman will portray Rose Leigh, a woman from Science Hill, who worked as a riveter during World War II, earned her pilot’s wings inspired many as “Rosie the Riveter.” The Kentucky Chautauqua presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Woodford County Library’s Midway Branch. JOAN SEIDEL AP
Kelly Brengelman will portray Rose Leigh, a woman from Science Hill, who worked as a riveter during World War II, earned her pilot’s wings inspired many as “Rosie the Riveter.” The Kentucky Chautauqua presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Woodford County Library’s Midway Branch. JOAN SEIDEL AP

Woodford County

Rosie the Riveter comes to Midway on Thursday

By Dorothea Wingo

dwingo@herald-leader.com

November 07, 2017 5:58 AM

Kelly Brengelman will portray Rose Leigh, a woman from Science Hill who worked as a riveter during World War II, earned her pilot’s wings and inspired many as “Rosie the Riveter.” Join the Woodford County Library for this Kentucky Chautauqua presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Midway Branch. For more info: Bit.ly/2gHnZ5N.

Christmas Open House is this weekend

The 31st annual Versailles Christmas Open House will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Photos with Santa will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Free carriage rides will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 859-879-8080 with questions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woodford County courthouse clock tower repairs underway

    The Woodford County Courthouse clock tower is being worked on for the damage that has slowly occurred to it over time.

Woodford County courthouse clock tower repairs underway

Woodford County courthouse clock tower repairs underway 1:38

Woodford County courthouse clock tower repairs underway

From owning an orchard to swimming with sharks 1:37

From owning an orchard to swimming with sharks
Go inside legendary Kentucky castle 1:27

Go inside legendary Kentucky castle

View More Video