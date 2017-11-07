Rosie the Riveter comes to Midway on Thursday

Kelly Brengelman will portray Rose Leigh, a woman from Science Hill who worked as a riveter during World War II, earned her pilot’s wings and inspired many as “Rosie the Riveter.” Join the Woodford County Library for this Kentucky Chautauqua presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Midway Branch. For more info: Bit.ly/2gHnZ5N.
Christmas Open House is this weekend
The 31st annual Versailles Christmas Open House will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Photos with Santa will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Free carriage rides will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 859-879-8080 with questions.
Comments