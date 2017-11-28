Nostalgia Station will celebrate National Lionel Train Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Woodford County

All aboard for National Lionel Train Day at Nostalgia Station

November 28, 2017 06:24 AM

Nostalgia Station is on the right track by celebrating the third annual National Lionel Train Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 279 Depot Street in Versailles.

A variety of activities for kids and families will take place throughout the day. In addition, a one-day-only collectible boxcar will be available for pre-order in the store.

Nostalgia Station will be offering reduced admission on Saturday: $2 for adults, $1 for children younger than 12. Kids younger than 2 are free.

Questions? Contact Winfrey Adkins at 859-509-6635 or at Winadk@yahoo.com.

Feeling salty? Sign up for 4-H Country Ham Project

If you’re feeling a little salty, maybe you should consider signing up for the 4-H Country Ham Project.

This hands-on project is for ages 5 to 19 as well as adults who would like to learn how to cure a ham. In addition to the curing process, which begins in January and continues through August, youth will also prepare and present a speech about a topic related to the process as well as complete six hours of training in the livestock certification program.

To enroll, contact the Woodford County Cooperative Extension Service at 859-873-4601 by Dec. 14.

