Help police catch the Walgreens hockey mask robber

Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is known as the Walgreens hockey mask robbery.
At 6 a.m. Aug. 2, a white man entered the Walgreens at 2209 Richmond Road and robbed the store. He’s described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with buzz-cut blond hair. The man wore a white hockey mask, a white T-shirt, and khaki pants. He carried a white handgun with a green tip, and had a distinct tattoo on his neck.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Jeremy Twyman, wanted on multiple counts of felony theft.
Twyman, 25, is black, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds.
If you have information about Twyman, please call Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
