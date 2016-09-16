Corbin, London men indicted in the deaths of Laurel County couple

A grand jury indicted two men Friday in the killing of two people whose bodies were found at a burned house more than a year ago, according to Laurel County Sheriff John Root.
Bradley Justin Lawson, 34, of Corbin, and Christian Roberts, 24, of London, were each indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree arson and tampering with evidence. Lawson was also indicted on a charge of being a persistent felony offender.
The investigation started after Donnie Jackson and his wife, Sharon, were found dead at a burned house on March 8, 2015. Both had been shot, according to Root.
The motive for the homicides was apparently a robbery gone awry, Root said. Lawson was allegedly acquainted with the Jacksons.
Lawson is also being held on a federal charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.
Lawson allegedly brought in meth from Georgia to sell. He was arrested on that charge in early April.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
