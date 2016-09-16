Crime

Laurel County couple indicted in death of 7-week-old daughter

By Greg Kocher

A Laurel County couple were each indicted Friday on a charge of murder in the death of one of their 7-week-old twin daughters.

Gary Nicely, 34, and his wife, Jessica Hope Nicely, 31, both of London, were also each indicted on charges of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, Laurel County Sheriff John Root said.

Gary Nicely was also indicted on charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and menacing.

The girl was pronounced dead Sept. 1 at University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital. Her twin suffered leg fractures.

The Nicelys were being held in the Laurel County jail.

