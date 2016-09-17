Gas station clerk is shot during robbery attempt on Lansdowne Drive

A convenience store clerk was shot multiple times during a robbery Saturday night.
The clerk, who was not identified, was working at the Marathon gas station on Lansdowne Drive when a man with a gun came in and demanded money at about 8:20 p.m., said Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty.
During the robbery, the clerk was shot multiple times, Daugherty said.
The clerk was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, Daugherty said just before 9 p.m.
He said the robber, who left in a white passenger car, took nothing.
Less than an hour before, the Shell station at Lexington Green was robbed by two men who also were said to have left in a white passenger car.
Daugherty said police are investigating whether the crimes are related.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments