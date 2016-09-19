Man shot several times in Lexington, is expected to live

A man who was shot Sunday night in Lexington was seriously wounded, but his injuries weren’t considered life-threatening, Lexington police said.
About 10:30 p.m., officers heard gunshots coming from the area of an apartment building on Centre Parkway.
Officers circulated the area and found the victim, a 23-year-old man, lying on the sidewalk on Honey Jay Court with multiple gunshot wounds, Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
The description of the shooter is vague, Angel said.
WKYT reported that the victim was treated at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
