Grand jury declines to indict Lexington firefighter in shooting of Harlan man

A grand jury in Harlan County declined Monday to charge any officers in the Aug. 11 shooting death of a man under federal indictment for making and possessing illegal explosive devices.
Authorities said Mark Sawaf, 39, had told them he planted several booby-trapped trail cameras in the wooded hills around Harlan. Sawaf was helping state and federal authorities find the cameras when he tried to escape, police said.
Police said when they caught Sawaf, who was wearing handcuffs, he got his hand on one officer’s pistol and tried to take it. During the altercation over the weapon, Capt. Brad Dobrzynski of the Lexington Fire Department, who was helping search for explosive devices, shot and killed Sawaf.
State police investigated the shooting and presented evidence to a grand jury, which is routine practice in cases in which officers fatally shoot people.
The grand jury returned a no true bill, which means the panel declined to indict anyone, according to Harlan Circuit Clerk Wendy Flanary’s office.
Friends and relatives of Sawaf had argued police used excessive force.
The grand jury made no comment on the case.
Bill Estep: 606-678-4655, @billestep1
