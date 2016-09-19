Truck rollover seriously injures two men in Lexington

Two men were seriously injured Monday afternoon when their pickup truck rolled over near the intersection of Forbes Road and Manchester Street in Lexington.
The accident occurred about 2:30 p.m. The blue pickup drove through a nearby parking lot and down an embankment, rolled over and landed next to the R.J. Corman railroad tracks, Lexington Fire Maj. Jason Wells said.
When firefighters broke the back window of the truck, they found both men unrestrained, Wells said.
“It created a bit of a situation for extraction,” Wells said.
The collision reconstruction unit was called to investigate the cause of the accident.
All train traffic was stopped until the investigation was completed.
The names and conditions of the men were not available.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
