Police find 21-month-old boy after 11-hour search

A day-long search for a 21-month-old boy ended about 8:15 p.m. Monday after a search volunteer found him leaning against a fence post in Casey County.
Logain Chumbley, may have walked from his home about 9 a.m. Monday, said State Trooper Robert Purdy in a news release. The boy went missing around Upper Brush Creek Road, southwest of Hustonville, Purdy added.
Chumbley was found this evening on an old logging road by a volunteer, said Purdy in an impromptu news conference streamed live by WKYT on Facebook. The boy was found with just a few scratches. He had been outside for almost 12 hours and was found about two miles from where he went missing, Purdy added.
“The excitement of hearing that on the radio, and the excitement of everyone who came out, it was really incredible,” Purdy said on Facebook to an audience of about 600 people at one time.
Chumbley was taken to a nearby hospital, Purdy added.
