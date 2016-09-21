Retired officer charged with sexual abuse, sodomy in Versailles

A retired Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement officer has been charged with sexual abuse and sodomy, according to Versailles police.
Donald Wayne Drury, 76, of Versailles was arrested Tuesday on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sodomy, the citation said.
The citation said Drury “engaged in masturbation” in the presence of a 14-year-old boy at least three times in June. Each incident was recorded on a kitchen calendar at Drury’s South Hill Drive house, the citation says.
Then, about July 22, Drury had a 15-year-old boy perform oral sex on him, the citation said.
Drury was being held in the Woodford County jail.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments