Honduran man convicted of rape in Lexington arrested after trying to cross U.S. border

An undocumented immigrant convicted of felony rape in Lexington has been arrested in Texas near the Mexican border.
Hector Napoleon-Diaz, 35, was arrested by Carrizo Springs Border Patrol agents on Sept. 15 near Carrizo Springs, Texas, while trying to re-enter the U.S. illegally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. Carrizo Springs is about 45 miles from the border.
Napoleon-Diaz is an illegal immigrant from Honduras who border patrol found had been convicted in Lexington for rape. After that conviction, he was deported to Honduras.
Napoleon-Diaz now faces the charge of illegally re-entering the country after deportation, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison, Border Protection said.
