Lexington boy dies after crashing stolen vehicle into trees

A 15-year-old Lexington boy died early Monday morning after crashing a stolen vehicle into some trees in Mariemont, Ohio.
Jordan Perkins died at about 4:05 a.m. after he hit two trees at a high rate of speed near the corner of Wooster Pike and Indianaview Avenue, the Mariemont Police Department said in a news release. Perkins was being pursued by police at the time. Police found two loaded firearms, knives, drug paraphernalia and criminal tools in the vehicle.
Gavin Rogers, 18, of Lexington, was a passenger in the car who was transported to the UC Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. Rogers was charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, police said. Bradley Coots, 18, was also a passenger in the car who suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the university hospital as well. A third passenger in the car was a juvenile and was not identified by police. That person was taken to the Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
The vehicle Perkins was driving was reported stolen in Lexington on Sept. 22.
