Second suspect arrested in connection with Lexington home invasion

A second suspect wanted in connection with a Sept. 7 home invasion on Lucille Drive in Lexington was arrested Monday.
Tahjee K. Winters, 23, was arrested near Bowling Green and charged with first-degree burglary, failure to appear, receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, according to Lexington police. He was found in a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier Monday morning.
The burglary charge stems from the Lucille Drive break-in on Sept. 7 where a car, money and a small amount of money were stolen from a home, according to police. Deverious Jones was also arrested and charged with burglary in the case.
Winters was found through a coordination between Lexington investigators and Kentucky State Police.
Winters is being held in the Warren County jail.
Investigators are working to gather information on a third person who may have been involved in the home invasion, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
