September 27, 2016 8:21 PM

Morehead man charged with child exploitation

By Karla Ward

A man from Morehead has been charged with dozens of counts of child exploitation.

State police said Joseph Fulton, 26, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with an online investigation into child exploitation.

He is charged with 47 counts of first-degree distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

He was taken to the Mason County Detention Center.

