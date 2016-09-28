Berea police searching for suspect in Dollar General robbery

Berea police are searching for a man accused of robbed a Dollar General store on Monday.
A warrant for the arrest of William Joshualan Hacker, 33, of Richmond was obtained Wednesday on a charge of first-degree robbery, police said.
Police were called to the Dollar General store on Prince Royal Drive at 6:18 p.m. Monday on a report of a robbery. A man had entered the business, handed a note to the clerk demanding money and showed that he had a handgun.
After the clerk complied, the man took the money and left in a small black pickup truck that looked like it might have been spray painted, according to police. After the robbery at Prince Royal Drive, investigators learned that the man had been in a second Dollar General earlier and stolen the long-sleeve camouflage shirt he wore in the robbery.
Anyone with information about the case or Hacker’s location is asked to call the Berea Police Department at 859-986-8456, the Richmond Police Department at 859-623-8911 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 859-623-1511.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments