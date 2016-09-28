Man linked to more than a dozen thefts is arrested

A man who police say they have linked to more than a dozen burglaries and thefts in Lexington has been arrested.
Jared Dunaway, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, two counts of felony theft by unwlawful taking, identity theft, and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. Dunaway also has outstanding warrants for shoplifting, terroristic threatening and failure to appear, Angel said.
“Over the past month, more than a dozen burglaries, thefts, or attempted thefts have been reported in the Holiday Road area,” Angel said. “These incidents involve TVs stolen from back porches and patios, and lawn equipment taken from garages.”
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments