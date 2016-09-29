Police say this woman used counterfeit money. Do you know her?

Lexington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they say used counterfeit money to buy merchandise, then returned the items for cash.
Police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said the woman used $5, $10 and $20 bills to pay for merchandise, then took the items to another store and returned them for cash. Police think the total amount the woman got back was about $500, she said.
Angel said all the transactions took place in one day earlier in September at a Meijer store in Lexington and at Wal-Mart stores in Lexington and Lawrenceburg.
She said police do not know if the woman is manufacturing the counterfeit money herself or is working with someone else.
“We’re just looking to identify her and speak with her at this point,” she said.
Anyone with information may call police at 859-258-3600 or email tips to fraud@lexingtonpolice.ky.gov.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
