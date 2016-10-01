A trap mangled a cat’s toes, and there’s a $5,000 reward in the case

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the illegal trapping of a house cat causing a vet to amputate three of the kitty’s toes.
The cat “suffered for days,” according The Humane Society of the United States, which is offering the reward. The identity of the cat has not been released.
Nicholasville residents found the cat on Williamsburg Drive dragging a body-gripping trap that had clamped onto his leg. A veterinarian told law enforcement the cat had been in the trap 48 to 72 hours. The vet amputated three toes and administered intravenous fluids and antibiotics, but the cat suffered complications from surgery and needs extensive medical care. Body-gripping traps are considered humane by some, but animal lovers disagree.
The trap did not display owner identification tags as required by Kentucky law, according to the humane society.
“The person responsible for setting this type of trap caused the cat to suffer immensely, and he could have died after days of pain if people hadn’t found him,” said Kathryn Callahan, Kentucky state director for the humane society. “Such traps don’t discriminate and create a risk that a child could have stumbled into it. We hope our reward will bring someone forward with information on the person responsible for this animal’s injuries.”
Jessamine County Animal Care & Control is investigating. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (859) 885-4836.
