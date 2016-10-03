More than 500 child porn, other charges filed in suspect round up in Central, Northern Kentucky

Ten people from about nine Kentucky counties were arrested and charged with roughly 500 counts of possessing child pornography, the attorney general’s office announced Monday.
The suspects, who ranged in age from 32 to 63, were arrested in Boone, Franklin, Jessamine, Gerrard and Scott counties, among others, after the attorney general’s cyber crimes unit expanded its efforts. In addition to those possessing child porn, the investigation targeted those who solicit minors for sex. One case is still pending. The charges are felonies.
The following people were arrested and face the following charges:
- William Crowe, 32, of Scottsville, 100 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.;
- Phillip Farley, 45, of Walton, 20 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography;
- Barry Moravec, 63, of Burlington, 25 counts of possessing child pornography;
- Douglas Ray Judy, 33, of Frankfort, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sex and two counts of violating his conditions as a registered Kentucky sex offender;
- Eddie Rowe, 53, of Lancaster, 100 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.
- Eric Easley, 47, of Vine Grove, 40 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child porn;
- Daniel Rike, 34, of Nicholasville, 100 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography;
- Scott Hardesty, 47, of Independence, four counts of possessing child pornography;
- David Dunn, 58, of Dayton, Ohio, one count of prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor for sex. He traveled to Georgetown where he was arrested.
- Gary Stoops, 32, of Shelbyville, four counts of possessing child pornography.
The cases will be handled by local county prosecutors.
