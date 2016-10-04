Facebook message led to at least 24 bullet holes in house where 15-year-old girl died

The man charged with killing a 15-year-old girl at a Stamping Ground trailer park pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges in Scott County Circuit Court.
Michael K. Davidson entered the plea before Circuit Judge Rob Johnson a month after a Scott County grand jury indicted Davidson on charges stemming from the Aug. 27 incident.
Davidson, 27, of Georgetown, also is charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. His plea applied to those charges as well.
Morgan Marie Penn, 15, of Georgetown, was killed about 4:45 a.m. Aug. 27 at a trailer at Parker's Mobile Home Park off Main Street in Stamping Ground. Four other teens also were inside the trailer when the shooting occurred.
After entering his plea, Davidson was escorted by jailers back to the Scott County Detention Center, where he has been held in lieu of $100,000 bond since his arrest without incident outside Frankfort less than an hour after the shooting.
On Aug. 30, Davidson had pleaded not guilty to the charges before District Judge Mary Jane Phelps. Kentucky State Police detectives obtained the indictment three days later, moving the case into circuit court.
No date has been set for Davidson's trial.
At the time of the incident, Davidson was wanted on a probation violation warrant issued after he left a substance-abuse rehabilitation center in Owensboro without permission in July 2015.
Court records in the Penn murder indicate Davidson came to the Stamping Ground trailer after receiving a Facebook message. A KSP detective swore in a search warrant affidavit that Davidson "became angry and threatened to shoot the place up."
The detective stated Davidson allegedly "did return and fired multiple shots in and at the trailer," Fox alleged in more than one of the search warrants.
Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen rapidly fired shots and seeing a dark-colored SUV speeding out of the trailer park.
Police reports said Georgetown police spotted a dark SUV turning from Ky. 227/Stamping Ground Road onto U.S. 460 toward Frankfort shortly after the shooting.
Officers gave chase in a high-speed pursuit until the SUV turned into a trailer park east of Frankfort, where the driver was taken into custody without resistance.
KSP detectives took over the investigation after receiving a request from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Evidence tags left by KSP crime-scene officers indicated at least 24 bullet holes on the trailer's exterior walls.
Police found a weapon discarded alongside U.S. 460 just west of Cane Run Road on the bank of Elkhorn Creek, sources said. No description of the recovered weapon has been given, but Davidson's indictment says the firearm used in the shooting was a handgun.
Davidson's next court appearance was scheduled for Nov. 7.
