Police searching for Madison County inmate who escaped

Kentucky State Police is searching for a Madison County inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon.
Jeremy D. Stone, 40, of Clay, walked away from the Bluegrass Career Development Center, a minimum security facility on Recycle Drive in Richmond, at approximately 2 p.m., said trooper Robert Purdy in a news release.
Stone is 6’2” tall, weighs 175 pounds, has hazel eyes and a goatee. Stone was in jail for theft by unlawful taking, first degree burglary, third degree burglary, manufacturing methamphetamine and theft of a firearm, Purdy said.
Anyone with information on Stone’s whereabouts is asked to call 859-623-2404.
