Number of stolen vehicles in Lexington on the rise

The number of stolen vehicles reported in Lexington over the past three months has risen by 58 percent from the same time last year, police said.
The Lexington police department has received 262 stolen vehicles reports since June, said police Wednesday in a news release. Of that number, 110 of the cases involved a suspect using a key to enter the vehicle.
Police have also received 788 reports of larcenies from autos over the past three months, which reflects a decrease from last year.
To help prevent these crimes, the police is asking the public to lock the doors to their vehicles, keep valuables out of sight, and to not leave keys in cars.
