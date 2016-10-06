Man goes for walk, finds naked toddler in ditch

A man walking Wednesday morning in a subdivision in western Kentucky made a startling discover. He noticed a naked 15-month-old baby boy in a ditch beside the road.
Lewisport Police Chief John Garner said the child’s mother has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and the boy has been removed from the home and placed with family members.
The names of the mother and child are being withheld by authorities as the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The police chief said he is not sure if additional charges will be filed.
Other than being dirty and naked, the police chief said the boy appeared healthy. The mother blamed the child being outside on a faulty door latch to their apartment which allows the boy to open the door and wander outside.
Garner said when the man first spotted the child the boy was lying in the gutter. He spoke to him and the child ran off a short ways. The man called 911 and an ambulance and a social worker soon arrived on the scene.
