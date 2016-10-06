Kentucky man has prison sentence commuted by president

A Kentucky man was included in the list of 102 inmates whose sentences President Barack Obama commuted Thursday.
Shannon Washington of Lexington will be released on Oct. 6, 2018, so long as he enrolls in residential drug treatment program.
Washington was convicted on possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and carrying a firearm with ammunition during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Washington’s sentence, according to the press secretary, was “life plus 60 months’ imprisonment; 10 years’ supervised release (September 28, 2007); amended to 240 months’ imprisonment (October 6, 2008).”
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments