Changes made to visitation policy at Fayette County jail

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Community Corrections has issued changes to its visitation policy in an effort to streamline the admission process and cut down on the burgeoning number of people who visit its jail daily.
The changes, which include prohibiting visits on Monday and Friday and limiting the list of visitors per inmate to five, are to counteract a 16 percent increase in visitor traffic this year, said Steve Haney, director of community corrections.
“It’s harder to monitor for illegal activity,” Haney said. “We’re here to protect the public, the inmates and the staff.”
Haney added that Fayette County jail sees between 400-700 visitors per day on average, and have clocked many 1,300 days as well.
There were no specific reasons for why 2016 has seen an increase in visitors despite the county’s prison population remaining similar to last year’s, Haney said. Haney did suggest that the relatively tame winter and the current types of inmates (as it relates to their family size) may explain the spike in visitors.
In terms of the other changes made, inmates can change their visitor list every 90 days and children under 15 do not need to be on the list so long as the are accompanied by a parent or guardian on the list. Each person on the visitor list may only visit two times per week, said Sgt. Jennifer Taylor in the news release.
All of these changes are still more accommodating to inmates and visitors than required by the Kentucky Administrative Regulations, Haney added.
The changes to the visitation policy go into effect on Oct. 12.
