Woman indicted in deaths of 2 EKU students in crash, report says

An Eastern Kentucky University student faces manslaughter charges after a grand jury indicted her in the deaths of two classmates, including a senior from Lexington, according to WLEX18.
Abigail Melton was driving a Dodge Neon under the influence when she crashed into another car on Jacks Creek Road in Madison County, killing Alyssa Moorman, 20, of Dayton, Ohio, at the scene, police said. Cody B. Garcia, 23, of Lexington died of a traumatic brain injury at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital two days after the crash in May 2015.
Garcia was a senior set to graduate with a degree in criminal justice a few days after the crash, according to EKU. Garcia’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity members accepted his diploma.
Moorman was a sophomore at EKU majoring in pre-nursing, the university said.
Melton, of La Grange, and an additional passenger were treated at UK Hospital after the wreck, police said.
The driver of the other car was treated for injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to police.
Melton was indicted on two counts of manslaughter, according to WLEX18.
Police said her blood-alcohol level was .102 at the time of the crash, according to WLEX.
