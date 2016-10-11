Lexington police search for man who robbed Check Advance

Lexington police are looking for a man who they say robbed Check Advance on Richmond Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the man went into the store with a handgun at about 1:15 p.m. and demanded money, then left with cash.
Anyone with information should call police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to police. Type “lexpd” plus the tip and send to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous information also can be submitted at Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com or called in to 859-253-2020.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments