A team of thieves is stealing from cars at parks in Lexington. Help police catch them.

Police are asking for your help this week to catch a team of thieves who have been stealing from cars at parks on the south side of Lexington. If you have information about either the Crime of the Week or the Suspect of the Week, do not try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week’s Crime of the Week is a series of thefts and fraud from mid-September to the present. During that time Lexington police have responded to several car break-ins at city parks on the south side of the city. The thieves are stealing credit cards and cashing checks. They are described as two black men and a white woman driving a white newer-model, extended-cab Nissan Frontier. Financial fraud from the thefts has been traced from Lexington to Louisville.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Brandon Scott Stewart, who is wanted on a charge of receiving stolen property. Stewart, 29, is described as white; 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds (see his photo above).
If you have information about Stewart, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
