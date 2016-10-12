One driver blamed for three crashes, attempted carjacking and trying to slug firefighter

A driver accused of crashing into three vehicles, trying to carjack a fourth and then trying to assault a firefighter and police officers was arrested Wednesday morning in Nicholasville.
Sometime before 8 a.m., a man was driving on Main Street near Longview Drive when his car struck another car and then drove off, Nicholasville police officer Kevin Grimes said. The man’s car then crashed into a second car and drove away.
The man’s car then crashed into a pickup truck in front of the Jessamine County Public Library, pushing the truck more than 1,000 feet, Grimes said.
“He hit the pickup truck so hard and fast that it bent the bed,” Grimes said. “And he kept driving with it hooked to him.”
When he could drive no farther, the man tried to carjack a driver headed south on Main Street, Grimes said. The driver was able to get away.
A firefighter who was called to the original crash then noticed the man and approached him, Grimes said. The man tried to punch the firefighter.
When officers arrived, the man attempted to assault them as well, Grimes said. The officers were able to arrest the man with minimal force.
Jonathan Wilson is expected to be charged with multiple charges, Grimes said. He is thought to have been impaired in some way and was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital Jessamine to be checked out.
The man in the pickup suffered minor injuries, but no one else was hurt, Grimes said. Several of the vehicles were severely damaged.
Anyone who knows Wilson or has information about what happened is asked to call Nicholasville Police at 859-885-9468.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments