Man indicted in fatal 2011 hit-and-run accident that killed pedestrian

A man was indicted this week on a charge of leaving the scene of a hit-and-run accident in 2011 that killed a Lexington pedestrian.
A Fayette County grand jury indicted Kevin Edward Wiley, 39, no address listed, on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render assistance with death or physical injury. That’s a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
The indictment says Wiley was the driver in an accident that killed Robert Shields on Nov. 12, 2011. An online obituary said Shields, 56, lived in Evarts in Harlan County.
Shields was hit while crossing Bryan Avenue at Emerson Drive. He died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Lexington police Lt. Ann Welch said witnesses told police that Shields had walked into the path of the vehicle. A Herald-Leader story at the time said witnesses provided conflicting descriptions of the vehicle that hit Shields. It was the second fatal hit-and-run in the city in as many days.
“They did a lot of work on this initially trying to identify the driver,” Welch said. “Although I can’t go into what it was, we did get some information back in February of this year that led us to identify the driver and be able to get that warrant for him.”
In any case, the indictment says Wiley “did not immediately stop and ascertain the extent of the injury and render reasonable assistance, including the carrying or making of arrangements for the carrying of Robert Shields to a physician, surgeon or hospital for medical or surgical treatment if it was apparent that such treatment was necessary.”
Wiley is free on a $40,000 property bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 21 before Fayette Circuit Judge Kimberly Bunnell.
