Jury indicts 2 men with distributing elephant tranquilizer that led to overdoses

A federal grand jury has indicted two men who are accused of distributing elephant tranquilizer that resulted a string of overdoses in Rowan County.
Matthew Bowman, 27, of Morehead and Travis Clark, 28, of Cincinnati were each indicted on charges of conspiring to distribute carfentanil and distribution of carfentanil resulting in serious injury, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Carfentanil, which is about 50 times more potent than heroin, is typically used as a tranquilizer for elephants and other large animals, according to the release. Clark and Bowman are accused of distributing the drug on Sept. 7 and 8, causing seven overdoses.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
