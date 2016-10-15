Robber covers face with underpants, tries to steal drugs from Walgreens

A man with a pair of long underwear covering his face who wanted prescription drugs tried to rob a Lexington Walgreens on Saturday night.
The man, who was armed with a steak knife, went into the Walgreens at 260 East New Circle Road at about 6:45 p.m., police Lt. Paul Boyles said.
The man grabbed an employee by the throat and said “he wanted the biggest bottle of Percocet they have,” a police dispatcher said.
Boyles said the man left “once he realized that the pharmacy was closed.”
Police unsuccessfully tried to find the man using a helicopter.
