Crime

October 15, 2016 10:01 PM

Robber covers face with underpants, tries to steal drugs from Walgreens

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

A man with a pair of long underwear covering his face who wanted prescription drugs tried to rob a Lexington Walgreens on Saturday night.

The man, who was armed with a steak knife, went into the Walgreens at 260 East New Circle Road at about 6:45 p.m., police Lt. Paul Boyles said.

The man grabbed an employee by the throat and said “he wanted the biggest bottle of Percocet they have,” a police dispatcher said.

Boyles said the man left “once he realized that the pharmacy was closed.”

Police unsuccessfully tried to find the man using a helicopter.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Thief uses credit card at mall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos