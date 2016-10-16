15-year-old daughter of Olympic runner Tyson Gay dies in shooting at Cook Out

The 15-year-old daughter of Olympian Tyson Gay died early Sunday at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after a shooting at Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway, according to the Fayette County coroner.
Trinity Gay was shot in the neck about 4 a.m., police said.
Trinity died at 4:41 a.m. at the hospital, according to the coroner. She initially was taken to another hospital by a private vehicle being transferred to UK hospital, police said.
Trinity, a top sprinter for Lafayette High School, is the daughter of Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay, a Lexington native. Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett tweeted that he was “Shocked to hear of death of Trinity Gay. A life of such potential cut so tragically short. Sympathies to Tyson and entire family."
Shocked to hear of death of Trinity Gay. A life of such potential cut so tragically short. Sympathies to Tyson and entire family.— Julian Tackett (@jtackettkhsaa) October 16, 2016
Condolences also were offered to the Gay family by fellow Olympian Ato Boldon.
Condolences to Tyson Gay and his family... 15-year-old girl dies after shooting at Lexington restaurant - https://t.co/rXKnwdhO9J— Ato Boldon (@AtoBoldon) October 16, 2016
Witnesses reported an exchange of gunfire between a gray Dodge Charger and a dark-colored sports car with tinted windows, police said. Police found the Dodge Charger and detained two people for questioning.
The restaurant is located at 855 South Broadway, not far from the UK campus.
Trinity Gay followed in her father’s footsteps on the track. He was a Lafayette High School standout who went on to three summer Olympics. She ran for Scott County High School as a seventh-grader and most recently was on the track team at Lafayette.
Trinity, a sophomore at Lafayette High School, was a member of the track-and-field team. She was among the top sprinters in her class among Kentucky high school students. She ran fourth in last year’s girls’ 100-meter dash state championship.
“Being the rising star that she was, we hadn’t seen her best yet,” said Chris Hawboldt, editor of MileSplit Kentucky and the former head coach at Tates Creek. “She was sweet and obviously a quality athlete, but more importantly she was good for the track-and-field community in Lexington.”
