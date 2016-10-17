Clown mask used in four Lexington gas station robberies

A robber wearing a clown mask has held up four gas stations in two days, according to WKYT.
The TV station reported that the Shell station at Man o’ War Boulevard and Nicholas Park was robbed early Monday. The description of the robber was similar to Sunday’s three holdups, police told WKYT. The robber wore a clown mask and something on his hands when he brandished a gun and took cash. A silver or gray Chevrolet Impala might have been involved.
The other stations robbed within about 90 minutes Sunday, starting about 5:15 a.m., were a Speedway on South Broadway, a Thorntons on Georgetown Road, and a Speedway at New Circle Road and Meadow Lane.
