Two separate Montaplast accidents claim two employees' lives

Two Montaplast employees have been killed in two separate work-related accidents in Frankfort.
The first incident occurred Thursday night and involved an overhead crane. Angela Mitchell, 35, died Sunday at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington after suffering a head injury. A second employee involved in this accident suffered a shoulder injury. His or her identity was not identified.
At about 1 p.m. Monday, another Montaplast employee was killed after suffering an electric shock, said John Phillips, director of human resources Montaplast of North America, in a news release.
“A production engineer, Benjamin Cermak, employed by Montaplast of North America, Inc., at its Frankfort, Kentucky facility, was involved in an accident where the employee suffered a fatal electrical shock,” Phillips said.
Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod confirmed that he has opened an investigation into the Monday death at the Montaplast plant in Frankfort. He wouldn't describe what happened. Jarrad Hensley, spokesman for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet, confirmed that the cabinet has two open investigations; one into the Thursday accident and the other into Monday’s.
Montaplast is a supplier of center caps, exterior trim parts, and cloth molded interior trim parts for automotives, according to the Kentucky Directory of Manufacturers.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments