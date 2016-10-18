Berea pharmacist’s wife pleads guilty to federal drug charge

The wife of a Berea pharmacist has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that she spent money she knew came from the illegal proceeds from drug sales.
Meggan Ashley Hubbard, 31, pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Lexington to one felony count of “interstate travel with intent to promote, manage, establish, carry on and facilitate unlawful activity of a monetary transaction exceeding $10,000.”
Hubbard and her husband, Lonnie W. Hubbard, operated Rx Discount of Berea and were indicted last year on 38 counts in federal court. The indictment alleged that Lonnie Hubbard distributed pseudoephedrine to others for the manufacture of methamphetamine, and that he distributed oxycodone “outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.”
Meggan Hubbard worked as a pharmacy technician intermittently at her husband’s pharmacy. According to a plea agreement filed in court, she was aware that “large amounts of proceeds were acquired from the dispensation of pseudoephedrine and that some of those sales were likely unlawful.”
She was also aware that the proceeds were deposited into the pharmacy bank account or joint personal account with her husband, the plea agreement said.
On Dec. 26, 2013, Meggan Hubbard admits she went to Tennessee and used a portion of the Rx Discount proceeds to buy a yellow Sea Doo personal watercraft and a trailer for $12,000, court documents said.
Hubbard knew or “reasonably should have known that the money “involved illegal proceeds” and that she intended to facilitate the spending of that money by traveling in interstate commerce, the court documents said.
Meggan Hubbard is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20 in Lexington. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but judges are not bound by advisory sentencing guidelines.
Meanwhile, Lonnie Hubbard, 41, had initially indicated that he intended to enter a guilty plea, but then changed his mind and has decided to proceed to trial. That trial is now scheduled to start Nov. 14 in Lexington before Judge Danny Reeves.
