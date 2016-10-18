GoFundMe shuts down fake fundraiser for slain 15-year-old Trinity Gay

After Lexington police warned about a fake GoFundMe campaign to raise thousands for Trinity Gay, 15, the daughter of track and field Olympian Tyson Gay, the page was shut down.
The Gay family told police that the campaign called “TRINITY GAY GOODBYE PARTY” was bogus.
“This page is not anything created or supported by the family, and they have asked that no one submit donations,” police said in a news release.
The goal on the account was $8,000 and had received one $100 donation. The GoFundMe campaign was shut down about 2:55 p.m., and the donor has received a refund, GoFundMe stated.
GoFundMe asked potential donors to familiarize themselves with the company’s terms of service. The GoFundMe guarantee was instituted Oct. 3 and covers donors who have given to campaigns after that date.
“GoFundMe’s mission is to empower people to help people,” GoFundMe states on its FAQ page. “We want to make sure that our community feels secure during every step of the giving experience so more people can get help. The GoFundMe guarantee is here to protect donors and beneficiaries (the intended recipient of the campaign funds) in the very rare instances of misuse.”
Trinity, 15, who was a track and field athlete at Lafayette High School, was shot and killed early Sunday outside Cook Out on South Broadway. A vigil was held Monday evening, and more than 2,000 people attended. Three men, Dvonta Middlebrooks, 21, Chazerae M. Taylor, 38, and D’markeo C. Taylor, 19, have been charged with wanton endangerment in relation to Trinity’s death.
