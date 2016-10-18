Police searching for man connected to two armed robberies in early October

Lexington police are searching for a 22-year-old Mississippi man connected to two armed robberies on Oct. 5.
Police have issued two first-degree robbery warrants for Orlando T. Wright, of Yazoo City, Miss.
Wright is linked to two robberies on Oct. 5, the first of which started at about 1 p.m. at the Advance America store at 352 Southland Drive, police said in a news release.
“Witnesses told officers the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from an employee,” police said. “After taking money from the register, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.”
About 90 minutes later, Wright was allegedly seen at the Game Stop store at 125 East Reynolds Road. After asking to purchase two video game systems, Wright took out a handgun and told employees to turn around and face the wall, police said. The suspect then took the merchandise and cash from the registers before fleeing.
“It is possible Mr. Wright is still in the Central Kentucky area,” police said. “Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington police.”
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
