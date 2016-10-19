Convicted child rapist charged after attending school event

A Lawrenceburg man convicted of second-degree rape of a 13-year-old faces a new charge for attending an an elementary school event, which is prohibited for the registered sex offender.
Charles Robinson, 31, of 402 East Woodford St. was spotted by school faculty and an off-duty police officer at Ward Elementary School’s Fall Festival Oct. 14, according to a police report on file in Anderson District Court.
Police escorted Robinson outside, where he was arrested and later transported to the Shelby County Detention Center.
Robinson was charged with violating the restrictions of being a registered sex offender because he did not have advanced written approval to be on school property, according to police reports.
He was ordered held on a $2,500 bond, but as of Monday had already bonded out of jail.
Superintendent Sheila Mitchell said she is glad that school staff noticed Robinson at the event and took action.
“The good news is that all of our staff members are well-trained to always be looking out and cautious at all events, especially at evening events,” said Mitchell.
“They were alert and paid attention, recognized someone they needed to check on and see if they needed to call police.”
Robinson was convicted of second-degree rape (no force) in April of 2006 and sentenced to five years in prison.
The rape occurred in June of 2005 and involved a 13-year-old, court records indicate.
Robinson was sent to prison in July of 2006 and was released in June of 2011 after receiving just over a year of credit for time served while awaiting trial, according to court documents.
He is scheduled to appear again next month in Anderson District Court.
Comments