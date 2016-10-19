Police investigating alleged attack on volleyball coach

Lawrenceburg police are investigating an alleged assault of the Anderson County High School girls’ volleyball team coach that took place Oct. 10, The Anderson News has confirmed.
The incident involved the parent of a player on the team allegedly choking coach Bob Hardin before a match against Owen County.
No charges against the parent had been filed as of Monday afternoon, and the parent’s name has not been made public.
Lawrenceburg police confirmed that a 911 call was made from the high school by a teacher, complaining about an assault.
The Anderson News submitted an open records request to listen to a recording of the 911 call, but the request was denied because it is being used as part of a preliminary investigation.
The incident was also captured on the school’s video surveillance system. The Anderson News requested to view that footage, and that request also was denied.
School Superintendent Sheila Mitchell said Monday that she has seen the video footage, and it had been reviewed by high school principal Chris Glass.
Mitchell declined to comment on the matter, saying only that the district is working with law enforcement on the investigation.
Hardin, who has coached the high school team for three years, announced before the alleged assault that he will step down at the end of the season.
Hardin coached middle school volleyball for a number of years before taking over the high school job.
