Judge rules that Borells no longer own horses abandoned in Mercer

A Mercer Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday that Charles “Chuck” Borell and his daughter, Maria, no longer own 42 horses found abandoned on a Mercer County farm in June.
Judge Darren W. Peckler ruled in a lawsuit brought by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Mercer County Fiscal Court in September. The suit asked the judge to rule that the fiscal court owns the horses and may sell, donate, or otherwise transfer ownership of the horses.
“We are pleased that this ruling resolves the question of ownership of these horses,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said in a release. “I want to commend our state veterinarian’s office team, Mercer County elected officials, and members of the thoroughbred community who stepped up to provide urgently needed care.”
Peckler’s ruling notes that Charles Borell relinquished his ownership claims on the horses in connection with an Alford plea to nine counts of second-degree animal cruelty on Sept. 29 in Mercer District Court. The ruling says Maria Borell has not asserted a claim to the horses.
In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction.
Six of the horses will be returned to their previous owners, and the remaining horses will be relocated to permanent homes, the agriculture department said in a release. One of the horses was euthanized in early October due to a neurological ailment.
The suit also asked the court to order the Borells to pay costs incurred by fiscal court and numerous businesses and individuals who have contributed to the upkeep of the horses since they were declared to be abandoned, as well as interest, attorneys’ fees, and other costs of the litigation. Thursday’s ruling does not resolve those claims.
