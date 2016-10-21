N.C. fugitive arrested in Berea

A fugitive wanted in North Carolina was arrested Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Richard Burlin Agee, 44, was arrested in Berea, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Salisbury, N.C., police department requesting assistance in locating Agee, who was wanted in connection with an armed robbery of a pharmacy.
The sheriff’s office began to follow leads of possible locations for Agee in Madison County, and he was arrested without incident.
Agee was charged with being a fugitive from another state and was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center awaiting extradition.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
