Police: Drug-related robbery led to 2 shot; suspect, resident’s friend wounded

Two men shot Thursday night were wounded in a narcotics-related robbery in which multiple suspects armed with handguns entered at a townhouse in the 900 block of Red Mile Road, police said Friday.
A 19-year-old shot multiple times was one of the suspected robbers, police said. He was shot by an armed friend of the townhouse resident. He was driven by private vehicle to St. Joseph Hospital.
A 22-year-old man found shot in the back at a Shell gas station at 930 South Broadway was another friend of the resident that was accidentally shot, police said.
The two men ended up at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. Police said Thursday night that the 19-year-old was shot five times in the chest.
They remain hospitalized Friday as police tried to locate others involved. The suspects face robbery and possibly other charges.
The crime isn’t thought to be related to an earlier murder at a nearby townhouse. Nathaniel McNealy, 18, of Louisville died Oct. 1 after being shot at a large party at the same townhomes on Unity Drive. In addition, police are still investigating the slaying of 15-year-old Trinity Gay at a Cook Out restaurant on South Broadway/Harrodsburg Road. Her funeral is Saturday.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600.
