LaRue Co. child porn case: Police looking for students who had phones confiscated

In the case of the LaRue County High School principal arrested last week on child pornography charges, Kentucky State Police are asking for help from the public, specifically high students.
On Oct. 13, state police arrested Stephen K. Goodlett, 36, on charges related to possession and distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. According to previous reports, Goodlett is facing at least 60 counts of possession and three counts of distribution.
Now the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch is asking any student who attended Elizabethtown High School from 2010 to 2012 or LaRue County from 2012 to 2016 and had a cell phone confiscated by school staff to contact them. Students can email them at KSP.ECB@ky.gov.
Lt. Jeremy Murrell said Friday that more charges could be filed. Murrell confirmed that Goodlett previously was employed by Elizabethtown High School before becoming principal of LaRue County.
Murrell said he could not comment on what information state police hope to develop from students who might come forward or whether any have. Last week, electronics were seized from Goodlett’s home in Elizabethtown for forensic examination.
Goodlett was released from Hardin County Detention Center on Oct. 14 after posting 10 percent of a $75,000 bond and on condition that he not use the internet. According to WLKY.com, Goodlett is scheduled to be back in court Monday.
According to the News-Enterprise, Goodlett was suspended with pay during the investigation and several items owned by the school system also were seized by state police.
Comments