Murder trial starts for man accused of shooting, dragging brother

The trial began Monday for a Woodford County man accused of shooting his brother in the chest and dragging the body behind a truck.
Vernon Saunders, 59, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Saunders has pleaded not guilty to murder in the May 2014 death of his brother, Tim Saunders, 51, of Florida. Police said Vernon Saunders shot his brother in the chest, tied the body to a truck and dragged the body behind the truck about 1 1/2 miles on Ky. 33.
The trial before Woodford Circuit Judge Paul Isaacs is scheduled to run five days but could be shorter. This is not a death penalty case so the range of punishment Saunders faces if convicted is 20 years to life in prison, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Pat Molloy said.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Keith Eardley is co-prosecutor in the case.
Saunders is represented by public defenders Scott Getsinger and Nathan Goodrich.
Fourteen jurors were selected from a pool of 90 people on Monday morning. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday afternoon.
