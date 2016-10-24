Ex-principal child-porn investigation now spans two schools

A child pornography investigation focused on former LaRue County High School principal Kyle Goodlett has expanded to two area high schools, spanning the last six years of his employment.
Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch is seeking the source of photos reportedly discovered Oct. 13 on Goodlett’s electronic devices during a search at his Elizabethtown home. As of Friday, Goodlett, who was hired in 2013 as LaRue County’s principal, was charged with 63 felony counts, including 60 charges of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
In a statement issued Friday by Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch, investigators requested the assistance of any students at Elizabethtown High School from 2010 to 2012 or LaRue County High School from 2012 to 2016 who may have had a cellphone confiscated by school staff.
Lt. Jeremy Murrell of KSP said Goodlett was employed at both schools during those timeframes. Goodlett taught at Elizabethtown prior to being hired at LaRue as an assistant principal in 2012. He was named principal in July 2013 when he was selected over 11 other candidates to replace Paul Mullins.
“We’re looking for basically anyone who had their cellphone confiscated,” Murrell said. “We’re hoping the students would want to talk.”
Asked if Goodlett may have downloaded images from students’ cellphones for his own use, Murrell said he couldn’t discuss that part of the investigation. Murrell said officials are looking for students as part of the investigation, which may lead to additional charges.
Goodlett, who is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Hardin District Court, also is charged with three counts of first offense distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
A complaint filed with the Elizabethtown Police Department regarding the possibility of Goodlett sharing images of child sexual exploitation online triggered the investigation and consequent arrest.
Goodlett was fired Oct. 18 from his position with LaRue County Public Schools after he had been suspended with pay pending the investigation.
Denise Skaggs was named interim principal Friday at LaRue County High School.
Students are encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch at KSP.ECB@ky.gov if their phone was confiscated at either school during the timeframe.
