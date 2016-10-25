10 months after crash that killed couple, woman faces manslaughter, cocaine charges

A woman has been indicted on multiple charges more than 10 months after a Versailles Road crash that killed a married couple in December.
Krystal Chaffins, 45, was indicted Monday on two charges of second-degree manslaughter, possession of cocaine and driving under the influence, according to court documents. She is accused of driving the pickup truck that crossed the center line on Versailles Road near Keeneland on Dec. 2 and collided with another pickup truck.
The other pickup was carrying Joseph Beemer, 76, and Cynthia Beemer, 73, according to the coroner’s report in December. Both Joseph and Cynthia Beemer died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital shortly after the crash.
The Beemers, of Paducah, had been visiting relatives in Lexington and helping Cynthia’s daughter, Jennifer Bradford, and her husband, Matt, who run Bradford BBQ & Catering, according to relatives.
